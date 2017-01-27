Taylor Swift Supporting Selena Gomez Romance With Bella Hadid’s Ex The Weeknd?

Courtesy of Instagram/REX/Shutterstock

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd are totally head over heels about each other, but is Taylor Swift supporting her sizzling new relationship with Bella Hadid’s ex? HollywoodLife.com has the EXCLUSIVE scoop on whether or not there’s bad blood!

Selena Gomez, 24, and The Weeknd, 26, are clearly infatuated with each other, taking their hot new romance to Venice, Italy on Jan. 27. However, their relationship has unfortunately ruffled some feathers in Taylor Swift‘s squad since he broke up with Bella Hadid only two months ago. Even so, the pop-star gave the lovebirds her blessing! “Taylor supported Selena even when she was with Justin [Bieber] and she wasn’t comfortable with that relationship. And she’s also supporting her friend while she is with The Weeknd,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Taylor doesn’t see Selena often, but she wants there to be no weirdness at all.”

Selena and The Weeknd were last spotted flaunting major PDA while hitting up the Uffizi Museum. The “Kill ‘Em With Kindness” songstress was all over her new beau, sweetly embracing him as they observed the artwork. They were both listening intently to a tour guide, while enjoying their Italian getaway to the fullest. Cameras also caught the pair walking out of a building in Piazza della Signoria hours before. The duo can’t seem to get enough of their time spent together, as they even had a blast during a sweet date night at Dave & Busters in Hollywood on Jan. 25.

Fans first caught onto their romance when the pair was photographed kissing in Santa Monica on Jan. 10, and it’s all been history from there! A source close to the songstress told us, “The Weeknd’s been such a rock since her rehab stint and she’s as head over heels for him as one could be.” It looks like their steamy connection won’t be fizzling out any time soon!

