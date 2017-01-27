Taylor Swift Has Red Glitter Lips In The ‘IDWLF’ Video & They Are Everything

Courtesy of VEVO/REX Shutterstock

We knew we loved Taylor’s sexy and seductive makeup look from the ‘I Don’t Wanna Live Forever’ teaser, but when the full video dropped on Jan. 27, we got a better look at her red glitter lips and how amazing her beauty look really was!

We are OBSESSED with Taylor Swift in the “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” music video. The song, with Zayn, is amazing, and the video is even better. Sexy, dark, mysterious — it’s everything and more.

I wrote up Taylor’s dark red lips and sexy cat eye liner from the video, but now that we’ve seen the full video, we can’t get over her red glitter lips.

This trend was one of the biggest beauty trends from 2016, with models like Naomi Campbell, Bella Hadid and even Gigi Hadid wearing glitter lipstick.

It was hyped by makeup artist Pat McGrath, who released her LUST 004 kits just in time for the look to be seen all over the red carpet and the runway.

The red glitter lips are the perfect look for this song and video. It’s from the Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack, so it fits the sultry, sexy vibe.

It’s also the perfect setting — the video was shot at the St. Pancras Renaissance Hotel in London, England. The hotel was built in 1873 is just across the street from King’s Cross Station.

The video was directed by Grant Singer, who has also worked with The Weeknd and Skrillex. The song was written for the movie by Taylor, Jack Antonoff and Sam Dew.

