Selenea Gomez is totally head over heels for The Weeknd! She was caught sporting his necklace during a sweet date night at Dave & Busters on Jan. 25, and we’ve got the evidence. See the adorable pic of Sel wearing her new beau’s jewelry right here!

Selena Gomez, 24, and The Weeknd, 26, are having an old-fashioned romance, and we think it’s the cutest thing ever. Check out the pic of Selena rocking Abel’s snazzy gold chain and large pendant above!

As you can see below, The Weeknd, AKA Abel Tesfaye, wore the necklace earlier on Jan. 25…but by the time their fun date out with friends wrapped up at around 3:00 AM, it was around Selena’s neck. Love it!

YOUNG LEGENDS #newboyband #shwag🤘 A photo posted by French Montana (@frenchmontana) on Jan 26, 2017 at 12:56am PST

As we previously told you exclusively, the lovebirds were “with each other pretty much the whole night” they were at Dave & Buster’s in Hollywood, CA, according to an eyewitness. The Weeknd rented the fun venue out just for them, and he and Sel behaved “very affectionately” toward one another. They held hands and stole kisses even in front of their friends (including French Montana, 32, and Jaden Smith, 18), flaunting their relationship for all to see. Aww!

Of course, we all know a sure sign of affection is giving your SO jewelry to wear, so it’s clear that Abel is head over heels for the “Same Old Love” singer. The two have since jetted off to Florence, Italy together, and of course we’ll keep you posted on their PDA as they tour the romantic European city together!

