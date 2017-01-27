Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...

Selena Gomez Wearing The Weeknd’s Necklace: Flaunts Relationship During Date Night — Pic

Fri, January 27, 2017 2:23pm EST by 4 Comments
Selena gomez the weeknd necklace
AKM-GSI
View Gallery
80 Photos

Selenea Gomez is totally head over heels for The Weeknd! She was caught sporting his necklace during a sweet date night at Dave & Busters on Jan. 25, and we’ve got the evidence. See the adorable pic of Sel wearing her new beau’s jewelry right here!

Selena Gomez, 24, and The Weeknd, 26, are having an old-fashioned romance, and we think it’s the cutest thing ever. Check out the pic of Selena rocking Abel’s snazzy gold chain and large pendant above!

The Weeknd: check out more pics of Selena’s new flame right here

As you can see below, The Weeknd, AKA Abel Tesfaye, wore the necklace earlier on Jan. 25…but by the time their fun date out with friends wrapped up at around 3:00 AM, it was around Selena’s neck. Love it!

YOUNG LEGENDS #newboyband #shwag🤘

A photo posted by French Montana (@frenchmontana) on

As we previously told you exclusively, the lovebirds were “with each other pretty much the whole night” they were at Dave & Buster’s in Hollywood, CA, according to an eyewitness. The Weeknd rented the fun venue out just for them, and he and Sel behaved “very affectionately” toward one another. They held hands and stole kisses even in front of their friends (including French Montana, 32, and Jaden Smith, 18), flaunting their relationship for all to see. Aww!

Of course, we all know a sure sign of affection is giving your SO jewelry to wear, so it’s clear that Abel is head over heels for the “Same Old Love” singer. The two have since jetted off to Florence, Italy together, and of course we’ll keep you posted on their PDA as they tour the romantic European city together!

HollywoodLifers, do you think it’s sweet that The Weeknd gave Selena his necklace? Tell us if you love them as a couple!

More Selena & The Weeknd:

Selena Gomez Looks Adorable In Old Audition Video For 'Wizards Of Waverley Place'
The Weeknd Had Selena Gomez 'In The Back Of His Mind' Since First Meeting In 2015
Firefly: The Weeknd & Chance The Rapper Headlining Music Festival -- Full Lineup

ad