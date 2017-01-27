The Weeknd Whisks Selena Gomez Away To Italy For Romantic Vacation — See Video

Just weeks after Selena Gomez and The Weeknd were first photographed together, they’ve jetted off to Florence, Italy for a super romantic getaway, according to eyewitness fans. Things sure are heating up fast between these two and we have EXCLUSIVE details!

Talk about a whirlwind romance! Selena Gomez, 24, and The Weeknd, 26, have taken their love overseas for a vacation to Italy, fans report. “When you casually run into @selenagomez & @theweeknd in Florence,” one excited eyewitness tweeted on Jan. 27. “I’m freaking out. We were in a piazza and they just walked out of a building into a car like it was no big deal.”

The eyewitness told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that the two were walking out of a building together in Piazza della Signoria. “They just walked out of a building and into a car together, with two body guards.” This is crazy! Just hours before, The Weeknd posted a pic of a fresco painting of two baby cupids, which could possibly be from the Uffizi art gallery in the piazza!

A big trip like this certainly came fast for the hot new couple — after all, their relationship didn’t even go public until Jan. 10, when they were photographed kissing and getting cozy outside a restaurant in Santa Monica. However, as HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY reported, the pair actually connected weeks before that at the American Music Awards, which happened just after his split from Bella Hadid, 20.

Earlier this week, Sel and The Weeknd were back in Los Angeles, and they had a fun night out with a bunch of their friends at Dave & Buster’s. The 26-year-old actually rented out the entire arcade for the group, which cost around $20,000, HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY learned. NO BIG DEAL!

Cameras caught the lovebirds heading out of the building after the outing — they were holding hands, and she was even wearing his necklace. AWW! This was only the second time they’ve been photographed together since the romance went public.

We can’t help but point that Sel’s BFF, Taylor Swift, 27, had a similar whirlwind vacay when she started dating Tom Hiddleston, 35, over the summer. Just weeks after they were first photographed kissing, the pair went away to Rome together! Hopefully Selena and The Weeknd’s relationship can outlast Taylor and Tom’s three months, though…

