Selena Gomez Is ‘Head Over Heels’ For The Weeknd & Already Saying The ‘L Word’

Just in time for Valentine’s Day! Selena Gomez is totally ‘head over heels’ in love with The Weeknd, and already saying ‘the L’ word on their romantic Italian getaway. We’ve got the EXCLUSIVE update on their steamy romance, right here!

#RelationshipGoals! Not only are Selena Gomez, 24, and The Weeknd, 26, vacationing together in Italy, they’re also saying, “I love you!” This totally sounds like the plot line to a romantic comedy we recently watched. ”Selena is using the L word when she talks about The Weeknd,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He’s been such a rock since her rehab stint and she’s as head over heels for him as one could be. He can do no wrong in her eyes, and Justin [Bieber] is the last thing on her mind!”

It’s about time that Selena closed the Justin chapter for good, but that’s not to say he feels the same. The tattooed hunk MIGHT still be crushing on Selena, which could explain why he’s going after her new romance. Justin lashed out at The Weeknd recently, saying that his music is “whack.” “No I can’t listen to a Weeknd song,” boasted the “Sorry” singer in a TMZ video. “That sh*t’s whack.” Definitely sounds like there’s some hard feelings!

The Weeknd has plenty of opportunities to retaliate, but he’s taking the highroad instead. The “Starboy” crooner will NOT be writing lyrics about his new Hollywood enemy, our sources EXCLUSIVELY tell us. The Weeknd is much more of a lover than a fighter, which is why he’s focusing all his energy on Selena. In fact, The Weeknd is so determined to sweep Selena off her feet, that he treated her to an adorable Dave & Busters date — the SAME place Justin once took her! The Weeknd rented the whole place out and treated her like a queen! Ugh, we’re so jealous!

