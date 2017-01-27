Scott Disick Disinvited From Family Vacation After Wild Partying: He’s ‘In The Dog House’

Kourtney Kardashian arrived at the airport with her three kids for the Kardashian family vacation on Jan. 26, but there was one very important person missing — Scott Disick! Following a party-filled weekend at Sundance, the 33-year-old was banned by Kourt from coming to Costa Rica, according to a new report. Yikes!

Scott Disick, 33, was all set to join Kourtney Kardashian, 37, and his three kids, along with other Kardashian family members, in Costa Rica this weekend, but he was disinvited by his on-off love at the very last minute, People reports. The reality star reportedly pulled the plug on Scott’s invite after he was caught reverting back to his partying ways at the Sundance Film Festival last weekend.

“Scott is in the dog house from partying at Sundance,” a source tells the mag. “Kourtney disinvited him.” Yikes! Instead, the gorgeous 37-year-old toted Mason, 7, Penelope, 4, and Reign, 2, to the private plane all on her own, where she was eventually joined by Kim Kardashian, 36, North West, 3, and Saint West, 1. Also absent was Kanye West, 39, although People reports he “was never supposed to come,” as he’s currently working on new music back at home.

Kris Jenner, 61, Corey Gamble, 36, Khloe Kardashian, 32, Kylie Jenner, 19, Tyga, 27, and King Cairo, 4, are all reportedly set to join Kim and Kourt in Costa Rica. Kendall Jenner, 21, is hard at work at Paris Fashion Week at the moment, so it’s unclear if she’ll be able to make the trip.

Scott and Kourtney recently reconciled after being broken up for more than a year, and they looked happier than ever during a family vacation to Aspen over New Year’s. Things clearly took a turn once they returned home, though, and now they seem to be right back where they were before. We can’t keep up with the ups and downs when it comes to these two!

HollywoodLifers, are you surprised Kourtney disinvited Scott from the family trip? Do you think he’ll show up anyway?