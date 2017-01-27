Scott Disick Slams ‘Disinvited’ Reports — Joins Kourtney & Kids In Costa Rica

Courtesy of Instagram

So much for the dog house! Scott Disick shared an adorable photo of his Costa Rican vacation with Kourtney Kardashian and the kids on Jan. 27, proving he’s with his family. After reports claimed Scott was ‘disinvited,’ he responded in the best way!

Scott Disick, 33, shared a heartwarming photo of his longtime love Kourtney Kardashian, 37, and their darling son Reign, 2, on Jan. 27, proving that he was in Costa Rica on their family vacation! He captioned the snap, “mom,” showing the reality star buckling in their little one for a helicopter ride. Despite reports that claimed Scott was “disinvited,” he’s clearly living it up to the fullest at the exotic location. When Kourtney and their three kids were spotted at the airport without Scott one day ago, it sent the rumor mill into overdrive. Many speculated the pair had parted ways and that she “banned” him from the trip after he reverted back to his partying ways.

Scott’s sweet family photo couldn’t have come at a better time. After his party-filled weekend at Sundance, he was reportedly left behind at the very last-minute, according to People. “Scott is in the dog house from partying at Sundance,” a source told the mag. “Kourtney disinvited him.” Luckily, it appears as though he’s still in her good graces! Kim Kardashian, 36, North West, 3, and Saint West, 1, also tagged along for the fun-filled trip. However Kanye West, 39, was noticeably absent, but he “was never supposed to come,” since he’s working on new music!

Kris Jenner, 61, Corey Gamble, 36, Khloe Kardashian, 32, Kylie Jenner, 19, Tyga, 27, and King Cairo, 4, even jetted off to the lavish venue, so clearly it was an epic vacation! It’s great to see Kourtney and Scott doing better and working through their differences. The duo recently reconciled after being broken up for more than a year, so we have high hopes for 2017.

HollywoodLifers, are you glad to see that Scott came on the trip? Let us know!

