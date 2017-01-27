‘Scandal’ Spoilers: Tony Goldwyn Teases Hope For Olivia & Fitz

Olivia and Fitz shared a moment in the ‘Scandal’ season 6 premiere, but there wasn’t a semblance of romance in the episode. In an all-new interview, Tony Goldwyn reveals that Fitz is definitely not over Olivia, giving Olitz fans the hope they needed.

Olivia’s romances with both of her two suitors — Fitz and Jake — was nonexistent in the season 6 premiere. Olivia and Fitz broke up in season 5 after Fitz pretty much forced Olivia into the White House. Olivia and Fitz are definitely still in each other’s orbit, and Tony Goldwyn knows Olitz isn’t over.

“On one level he has been a big boy about moving on with his life, but when they’re in their room together he’s just in love with her,” Tony told Entertainment Weekly. “He’s professional with her and he’s glad to be in association with her, he’s grateful to have her in his orbit. But I know that he will never be over her or lose faith in their connection. Shonda may feel differently, I don’t know, but if Olivia were to die or marry somebody else and move off, that would be devastating for Fitz. He had another tragedy that he would have to process like the death of his son. It would be a profound loss for him. He’s not over her.”

This is why we love Tony, Olitzers. He is the biggest shipper out there. He’ll never give up hope on an Olivia and Fitz reunion. Kerry Washington notes that Fitz is still in Olivia’s head, but not necessarily for the right reasons. Olivia is still “working through the Fitz of it all,” she told EW.

“I think everything in life is about relationships, and so I think that the issues that came up for Olivia in her relationship with Fitz are issues that she’s still working through, issues having to do with her father, issues having to do with post-traumatic stress and being abandoned and feeling worthy of love and being emotionally available and present,” she continued. “Those are issues that were triggered by that relationship with Fitz but they’re issues that still live with her.”

Olivia will have to work out those issues before she can move on with Fitz — or anyone. Scandal airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Olivia and Fitz will end up together? Let us know!