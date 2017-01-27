SAG Awards: Experts Predict Emma Stone & More Movie Winners — Vote For Your Pick

REX/Shutterstock

Who will take home the big awards at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday? It’s a tough race but experts at our sister site, Gold Derby, have made their picks for all the film categories. Find out who they chose now, and vote for your favorite!

Emma Stone in La La Land has the best odds to beat her toughest rival — Natalie Portman in Jackie — for Best Actress at this weekend’s Screen Actors Guild Awards, according to predictions at Gold Derby. And don’t take that win with a grain of salt — seven out of the past 10 years, the winner went on to win the Oscar.

In the race for Best Actor, Denzel Washington in Fences holds a guild IOU. Even though he’s earned two Oscars ( one for Training Day and one for Glory), he’s never won a SAG Award and now is in second place with 9 to 2 odds behind frontrunner Casey Affleck in Manchester by the Sea, 1 to 3 odds.

Here are the racetrack odds for film:

BEST ACTOR

1.) Casey Affleck, “Manchester by the Sea” – 1/3

2.) Denzel Washington, “Fences” – 9/2

3.) Ryan Gosling, “La La Land” – 22/1

4.) Andrew Garfield, “Hacksaw Ridge” – 66/1

5.) Viggo Mortensen, “Captain Fantastic” – 80/1

BEST ACTRESS

1.) Emma Stone, “La La Land” – 4/5

2.) Natalie Portman, “Jackie” – 8/5

3.) Amy Adams, “Arrival” – 40/1

4.) Meryl Streep, “Florence Foster Jenkins” – 50/1

5.) Emily Blunt, “The Girl on the Train” – 100/1

BEST FILM ENSEMBLE

1.) “Moonlight” – 1/1

2.) “Manchester by the Sea” – 4/1

3.) “Fences” – 9/2

4.) “Hidden Figures” – 10/1

5.) “Captain Fantastic” – 33/1

BEST FILM STUNT ENSEMBLE

1.) “Hacksaw Ridge” – 1/4

2.) “Captain America: Civil War” – 13/2

3.) “Doctor Strange” – 50/1

4.) “Jason Bourne” – 50/1

5.) “Nocturnal Animals” – 80/1

BEST TV DRAMA ENSEMBLE

1.) “Game of Thrones” – 9/5

2.) “The Crown” – 21/10

3.) “Downton Abbey” – 9/2

4.) “Stranger Things” – 9/1

5.) “Westworld” – 22/1

BEST TV DRAMA ACTOR

1.) John Lithgow, “The Crown” – 4/7

2.) Rami Malek, “Mr. Robot” – 9/2

3.) Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us” – 15/2

4.) Kevin Spacey, “House of Cards” – 28/1

5.) Peter Dinklage, “Game of Thrones” – 66/1

BEST TV DRAMA ACTRESS

1.) Claire Foy, “The Crown” – 1/1

2.) Thandie Newton, “Westword” – 5/2

3.) Winona Rider, “Stranger Things” – 10/1

4.) Robin Wright, “House of Cards” – 12/1

5.) Millie Bobby Brown, “Stranger Things” – 18/1

BEST TV COMEDY ENSEMBLE

1.) “Veep” – 4/5

2.) “Orange Is the New Black” – 3/1

3.) “Black-ish” – 11/2

4.) “Modern Family” – 66/1

5.) “The Big Bang Theory” – 80/1

BEST TV COMEDY ACTOR

1.) Jeffrey Tambor, “Transparent” – 1/2

2.) Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish” – 3/1

3.) Tituss Burgess, “Unsinkable Kimmy Schmidt” – 28/1

4.) William H. Macy, “Shameless” – 40/1

5.) Ty Burrell, “Modern Family” – 50/1

BEST TV COMEDY ACTRESS

1.) Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep” – 4/9

2.) Uzo Aduba, “Orange Is the New Black” – 4/1

3.) Lily Tomplin, “Grace and Frankie” – 14/1

4.) Ellie Kemper, “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” – 28/1

5.) Jane Fonda, “Grace and Frankie” – 66/1

BEST TV MOVIE/MINI ACTOR

1.) Courtney B. Vance, “People vs. O.J. Simpson” – 4/7

2.) Sterling K. Brown, “People vs. O.J. Simpson” – 3/1

3.) John Turturro, “The Night Of” – 11/1

4.) Bryan Cranston, “All the Way” – 50/1

5.) Riz Ahmed, “The Night Of” – 50/1

BEST TV MOVIE/MINI ACTRESS

1.) Sarah Paulson, “People vs. O.J. Simpson” – 1/10

2.) Kerry Washington, “Confirmation” – 33/1

3.) Audra McDonald, “Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill” – 33/1

4.) Bryce Dallas Howard, “Black Mirror” – 50/1

5.) Felicity Huffman, “American Crime” – 50/1

BEST TV STUNT ENSEMBLE

1.) “Game of Thrones” – 1/5

2.) “The Walking Dead” – 12/1

3.) “Westworld” – 18/1

4.) “Daredevil” – 40/1

5.) “Luke Cage” – 66/1

