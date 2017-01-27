Cocktail Recipes That Will Make You Feel Like A Star During The SAG Awards

Courtesy Photos

Nothing like a fancy cocktail to enjoy during prime awards season! We pulled together some delicious drink recipes from some of our fave restaurants and liquor labels to give you a treat for the upcoming SAG Awards!

We know that the SAG Award attendees will be drinking Sterling Vineyards’ Napa Valley Chardonnay and Cabernet at the event, but what will YOU be drinking?! We put together some Hollywood-themed cocktail recipes for you to sit back, sip and enjoy while watching the show on January 29th! See some of our faves!

LES Land

Botanist Gin

Prosecco

Lemon

Simple Syrup

Combine ingredients and serve in a fancy champagne flute. Bringing Lower East Side’s Rochelle’s to La La Land!

Bittersweet Affair Created by Jacques Bezuidenhou

1.75 oz. Campari

.75 oz. Nardini Tagliatella Liqueur

.75 oz. Ransom Old Tom Gin (Aged)

.25 oz. Galliano Ristretto Liqueur

Stir ingredients and serve in an old-fashioned glass over a large ice cube.

Dolce Vita Created by Pamela Wiznitzer (Seamstress – Upper East Side)

0.75 oz. Campari

1 oz. Half and Half

0.75 oz. Creme de Cacao

0.5 oz. Raspberry eau de vie

1 spoon Raspberry Preserves

Shake and strain into a glass and garnish with shavings of dark chocolate.

The Golden Flutes

1½ parts elit Vodka

½ part Dry Vermouth

2 dashes Grapefruit Bitters

1 part Lime Juice

½ part Gomme Syrup

4-6 muddled Pineapple Wedges

2 slices Ginger (Not Muddled)

Pinch of Salt

Top off with champagne

Edible Flower

Shake all ingredients and fine strain into a chilled Champagne flute. Top with Champagne and garnish with an edible flower.

Some Hollywood Charm

4 oz 1893 Ginger

1 ¼ oz. Bourbon

Mint, muddled

Muddle mint and bourbon in a rocks glass. Add crushed ice and top with cola. Stir and garnish with additional mint.

Truly Dazzling Sparkler

5 oz Truly Spiked & Sparkling Grapefruit & Pomelo

1/2 oz Campari

1/2 oz Cointreau

Juice from 1 lemon or orange wedge

Orange or grapefruit peel as garnish

Combine 1/2 oz Campari, 1/2 oz Cointreau and juice from a fresh lemon wedge in a rocks glass over a single large ice cube. Top off with Truly Spiked & Sparkling Grapefruit & Pomelo. Add Orange or Grapefruit wedge or twist for garnish

NEO Fresco

1 ½ parts FACUNDO NEO Rum

½ part Chareau Aloe liqueur

¼ part St George Raspberry liqueur

¼ part simple syrup

½ part lime juice

Makrut Lime Leaf for garnish

Shake all ingredients and strain into a coupe glass. Garnish with a makrut lime leaf.

Peachy Keen Cocktail

1 bottle Santa Margherita Prosecco Superiore

3 fresh peaches, pitted and halved

½ fresh ginger, chopped

3 tablespoons sugar

2 tablespoons fresh lime juice

3 cups crushed ice

Place peaches, sugar, lime juice, ginger and Santa Margherita Prosecco Superiore in blender. Blend at medium speed until smooth. Add ice to the blender and process.

Tequila or High Water

1 part Sauza® Signature Blue Silver Tequila

½ part lime juice

½ part simple syrup

4 parts champagne (chilled)

Add tequila, lime juice and simple syrup to an ice-filled shaker. Shake and strain into glass. Top with Champagne.

Margaritas by the Sea

1 ½ cups Sauza® Signature Blue Silver 100% Agave Tequila

½ cup DeKuyper® Triple Sec Liqueur

1 cup lime juice

½ cup simple syrup

8 lime wheels

Mix all ingredients in an ice-filled pitcher. Serve in salt-rimmed margarita glasses garnished with lime wheels.

Tequila Moonlight

1 part Sauza® Gold Tequila

½ parts DeKuyper® Triple Sec Liqueur

2 parts orange juice

2 parts lime juice

2 parts agave nectar

Orange wheel

Add all ingredients to an ice-filled shaker. Shake and strain over ice into a salt-rimmed glass. Garnish with an orange wheel.

