Rajon Rondo Slams Jimmy Butler & Dwyane Wade: Their Leadership Is ‘Questionable’

Uh-oh, it looks like there’s a feud brewing between some Chicago Bulls team members! Dwyane Wade and Jimmy Butler went off on their teammates after a brutal loss on Jan. 25, and Rajon Rondo fired back with a scathing response about their role as vets on the team. YIKES!
Dwyane Wade and Jimmy Butler combined for 73 points in the Chicago Bulls’ loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Jan. 25, and after the game, they made it clear that they were frustrated with their teammates for not showing up to play.
“Motherf****** just got to care if we win or lose,” Jimmy ranted. “At the end of the day, do whatever it takes to help the team win. You play your role to the tee. Be a star in your role, man.” He added, “We don’t play hard all the time. It’s very disappointing whenever we don’t play hard.” Dwyane, meanwhile, made it especially clear that he wasn’t happy with his teammates. “I have three championships,” he said. “It shouldn’t hurt me more than it hurts them. They have to want it.”
Well, apparently fellow Bulls star, Rajon Rondo, was not having it. In an Instagram post, he slammed the veteran players for not setting a good example. See his full message right here:
My vets would never go to the media. They would come to the team. My vets didn't pick and choose when they wanted to bring it. They brought it every time they stepped in the gym whether it was practice or a game. They didn't take days off. My vets didn't care about their numbers. My vets played for the team. When we lost, they wouldn't blame us. They took responsibility and got in the gym. They showed the young guys what it meant to work. Even in Boston when we had the best record in the league, if we lost a game, you could hear a pin drop on the bus. They showed us the seriousness of the game. My vets didn't have an influence on the coaching staff. They couldn't change the plan because it didn't work for them. I played under one of the greatest coaches, and he held everyone accountable. It takes 1-15 to win. When you isolate everyone, you can't win consistently. I may be a lot of things, but I'm not a bad teammate. My goal is to pass what I learned along. The young guys work. They show up. They don't deserve blame. If anything is questionable, it's the leadership.
Rajon was first drafted in 2006 by the Phoenix Suns, but was traded to the Celtics. He quickly became the team’s starting point guard, and won a championship in 2008. He played for the Celtics until Dec. 2014, when he was traded to the Dallas Mavericks. During his time on the team, he suffered multiple injuries, and wound up singing a $10 million, 1-year contract with the Sacramento Kings in July 2015. One year later, he signed his two-year, $28 million contract with the Bulls.
