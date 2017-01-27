Perrie Edwards & Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Over? — She Deleted Him Off Instagram

REX/Shutterstock, SplashNews

Oh no! Are things already over between Perrie Edwards and her new beau? The Little Mix singer allegedly over Arsenal player Alex Oxlade and the details of their late night fallout are shocking!

What is going on? Perrie Edwards, 23, seemed to be loving her new man Arsenal soccer star Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, 23, but are things already coming to a grinding halt between them? The Little Mix singer allegedly deleted the only pic of Alex from her Instagram and has fans asking what happened.

The couple allegedly were seen outside Drama nightclub in London last weekend Jan. 21-22 at 3:30 in the morning. Perrie was seen getting heated with Alex, according to The Daily Mail. Alex then got on the phone and was talking to someone just after their spat. Yikes! Now Perrie seems to have gotten rid of the the one pic of Alex she had on her Instagram.

A picture was of Alex sitting at a table with Perrie’s adorable Pomeranian and Alex’s precious pup both looking up at the camera. It’s so cute, but where did it go? Fans are reportedly asking the same question and have been commenting on her other Instas asking what has happened between her and Alex. “Why did she delete the pic of the guy?” one user asked.

Will Alex have the same fate as Perrie’s former fiancée Zayn Malik, 24? After the end of their engagement, Perrie has made some veiled potential references about her Zayn since their split. “I feel like for the first time I am not faking,” she sang in her latest song in the Little Mix “Touch.” She even called Zayn “fake” in another track “Shoutout To My Ex” and sang about a cheating ex in “F.U.” but we don’t know if that last one was about Mr. Malik. Lookout Alex, Perrie Edwards does not shy away from singing about her past relationships! Get it all out there, girl!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of these Perrie developments? Sound off in the comments below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.