The proof is in the pudding. After a lot of he-said she-said, court documents reveal Paula Patton filed a retraining order again ex hubby Robin Thicke. The shocking paperwork also reveals claims of drug use and domestic abuse. Check out the gallery!

It breaks our hearts to report that Robin Thicke, 39, and Paula Patton‘s, 41, nasty custody battle has taken a turn for the worse. With so much finger-pointing going on and so many wild accusations being reported, it’s hard to know who’s telling the truth. Hopefully these court documents settle the score once and for all. The official paperwork reveals that Paula filed a restraining order against her ex husband. The 22-page document also claims Robin was an abusive towards Paula and their son Julian, and often used drugs in front of them.

“He would drink and smoke marijuana openly in front of family and friends,” writes Paula in the court documents. “During our relationship, I observed Robin use cocaine occasionally at parties and social gatherings. I observed his cocaine usage in social situations increase. I was unaware of the extent of the cocaine abuse until Mar. 2009 when our entertainment manager quit.” But as much as Paula points the finger of blame at the “Blurred Lines” singer, we have reason to believe that she’s not totally innocent either.

Apparently Robin called the cops on Paula for allegedly violating their custody order, according to TMZ. The shocking report claims Paula was not allowing her ex to take their six-year old home with him. When police arrived to the brunette beauty’s home, they tried to calm the former couple down, and stated that “the department policy is to not drag children from their homes that don’t want to go.” Since it sounds like Julian didn’t want to leave his mother’s side, Robin has no right to force the child to go. It breaks our hearts to watch this family unit fall apart!

