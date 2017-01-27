Omarosa Continuously Interrupts Joy Behar To Viciously Defend Trump On ‘The View’: Watch

The claws came out when Omarosa made her first appearance on ‘The View’ in 13 years on Jan. 29! As a member of Donald Trump’s staff, the former reality star made sure to stand up for her longtime friend against Joy Behar on the talk show, and a wild back and forth between the ladies ensued. Check it out here!

Omarosa didn’t let The View hosts do much talking when she appeared on the talk show Jan. 29! Donald Trump’s Director of Communications for the Office of Public Liaison shot down Joy Behar and Sunny Costin’s critiques of the president, and things didn’t end on the best note.

Joy continuously challenged Omarosa, asking questions regarding Trump’s tax returns and what he thinks he’ll find when he investigates this alleged ‘voter fraud. “Hillary [Clinton] won the election. Are they gong to find that?” she asked, with a smirk.

When it came to specific questions like these, Omarosa deflected her answers. “We have real issues and real Americans that we have to address,” she side-stepped at one point. “So you all can sit at the table and continue to talk about those things and the media, but we have a job to address. We have a job to make sure the American people have exactly what they need.”

With just one minute left, the former Apprentice contestant completely ignored Joy’s question about the tax returns to gush over her fiancee, who was sitting in the crowd. When Joy tried to interrupt her, she went off: “GIRL, I’m talking about my man,” she fired back. “No, no, no boo. I’m talking about my man. He’s a Democrat, I’m a Republican and we get along fine.” She concluded with a major dig: “He brings me such joy and I hope that you, one day, can find that kind of joy, Joy, in your life.”

Watch the video above to see what Omarosa had to say in defense of Trump and his team.

HollywoodLifers, are you on Team Omarosa…or Team Joy?