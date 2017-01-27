Missy Elliott Drops Epic New Song ‘It’s Better’: Watch Flashy Underwater Music Video

This is so epic! With no warning, Missy Elliott dropped a new single, an awesome video, and announced her upcoming documentary on Jan. 27! Listen to ‘I’m Better’ and see the amazing underwater music video for yourself, right here!

If there was ever a time to scream “YAS QUEEN,” it’s right now! Missy Elliott blew her fan’s minds on Jan. 26 when she went all Beyonce on them and dropped not just a new single, and not just a new video, but also announced a new documentary with no prior warning! This is almost too much awesomeness to handle in one night! CLICK HERE TO LISTEN ON ITUNES.

At 12 am EST on Jan. 27, the 45-year-old female rapper dropped her new single “I’m Better” featuring Lamb, and we’re already obsessed with the catchy new track! It has a slower trap vibe and it’s all about rising above the drama, supporting your girls and believing in yourself. What more could we ask for?! Oh yeah, and it came complete with a flashy, fun, and amazing dance-filled underwater music video! Watch for yourself, above!

ATTENTION‼️ New MISSY single & video dropping at MIDNIGHT‼️#ImBetter🔥🔥A MUST SEE! A video posted by Missy Elliott (@missymisdemeanorelliott) on Jan 26, 2017 at 8:00pm PST

One hour before the song and video were released, Missy put out a special video that showed various music artists and big names in the rap game gushing about her impressive life and accomplishments. Everyone from Mona Scott, the creator of Love & Hip Hop to Pharrell Williams and Busta Rhymes made and appearance to sing her praises, and we saw scenes of Missy in the recording studio, choreographing dances and writing songs. It definitely got us so amped for the doc!

This all comes just about one year after Missy came out of retirement to perform at Super Bowl 50 with Beyonce and drop a brand new single called “Pep Rally,” which was so perfect for the occasion. However, we were definitely ready for more from the Rap Queen, and so happy we finally got it!

