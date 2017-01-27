Mischa Barton’s ‘Nasty’ Fight With Her Mom ‘Pushed Her Over The Edge’

REX/Shutterstock

Mischa Barton was ‘doing really well’ before a fight with her mother snowballed into her hospitalization on Jan. 26, HollywoodLife.com has learned EXCLUSIVELY. From money to ‘modest’ living arrangements, these are the details you won’t read anywhere else.

Mischa Barton dove headfirst back into the zeitgeist Jan. 26 when news broke of her very public meltdown and subsequent hospitalization. And despite the fact that the Dancing with the Stars alum “had been doing really well recently,” a fight with her mother, Nuala Barton, was the straw that broke the camel’s back. An insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that the drama is almost entirely about money.

“It is a shame, because Mischa had been doing really well recently,” explains our source. “She looked good and was getting quite a few offers coming in. Mischa has been working to get her career back on track. She recently completed the film Deserted, but she is not earning huge amounts of money any longer.” Fun fact: it has almost been ten years since The O.C. ended in 2007.

In spite of her progress, a fight between Mischa and Nuala, just before Barton’s birthday on Jan. 24, “pushed her over the edge.” Various reports claim the 31-year-old was ranting about the end of the world and her mother being a witch before police arrived at her home Thursday. Several of her neighbors EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com that the incident was a “bizarre” occurrence in their “small complex.”

Mischa’s move to the “modest apartment” must’ve been a shock to her system. “She was living with a friend in West Hollywood [California]. This was a big adjustment,” dishes the informant. “It was very different to her previous home, which was really luxurious. Nuala successfully managed Mischa’s career for a number of years. However, they got into a dispute over her finances and the Beverly Hills mansion they jointly owned. Things got so bad Mischa was locked out of the property and had to lodge legal papers against her mother after she blocked the proposed sale.”

The battle over that property led to the actress becoming estranged from her family, which still is “very difficult” for her to handle. “Hopefully, she will be able to get healthy quickly,” finishes the source. “It would be great if she could reconcile with her family, but that does not seem possible at the moment.”

HollywoodLifers, can you even begin to understand what Mischa must’ve been going through? What steps do you think she should take after being released from the hospital?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.