Mischa Barton Parties With Friends At The Beverly Hills Hotel 2 Days Before Hospitalization: Pic

Poor, Mischa Barton. The actress was reportedly hospitalized for a mental evaluation, Jan. 26, after she displayed extremely odd behavior outside her West Hollywood home. Now, we’re learning that she had an exciting night out with friends just two days before the scary incident. Here’s what we know…

It looks like Mischa Barton, 31, had a wild night out with friends at the Polo Lounge inside the Beverly Hills Hotel on her birthday, Jan. 24. The actress posted a photo to her Facebook on the morning of her special day inside the dimly lit lounge, where she was dressed to the nines with two unidentified women. Mischa looked stunning in the photo in a sultry white top, and she even rocked a bold lip. Little did we know [at the time], she would fall ill just two days later…

In case you missed it — Mischa was hospitalized for a mental evaluation, Jan. 26, after exhibiting abnormal behavior outside her West Hollywood home, as reported by TMZ. The actress, dressed in just a button-down shirt and a tie, was allegedly hanging over a fence in her backyard, while going on about her mother being a witch and the world shattering, among other bizarre things. At one point during her reported outlandish episode, the site claimed she said, “Oh my God, it’s over! I feel it, and it’s angry!” Yikes. Police and firefighters reportedly responded to a call about a “jumper” or a potential overdose. Luckily for the first responders, Mischa voluntarily went to the hospital for a mental evaluation, as reported by the site. This is so sad.

Although we were shocked to hear about the OC stars’ apparent mental scare, this isn’t the first time she’s been associated with psychiatric treatment. In 2009, Mischa was placed under an involuntary 5150 psychiatric hold, after she got into a nasty fight with a nurse after seeking medical treatment for a tooth infection.

Her explanation for the altercation? — “I was in a lot of pain and if they feel you are depressed or a danger to yourself they can hold you on a 5150,” she told Britain’s Tatler magazine in 2010. She went on to explain that she was “terrified” of needles and that the medical staff wanted to “pump her full of drugs.” When she apparently refused and didn’t want to undergo treatment any longer, that’s when she got into a fight with one of the nurses, which ultimately led to her 5150 hold. Consequently, Mischa ended up spending two weeks in Cedars Sinai Medical Center.

After a few years out of the spotlight, the actress attempted to make a comeback when she appeared as a contestant on Dancing With The Stars in 2016. However, she was eliminated in the beginning stint of the weeks-long show, and admitted that she was glad to have been kicked off because “it was awful.” That same year, she also came clean about her 2009 psychiatric hold when she admitted that the situation was actually a “full-on breakdown,” to PEOPLE. We’re wishing Mischa the best and hoping for a speedy recovery.

