Mischa Barton Released From Hospital After Meltdown & Says She Was Drugged

Oh my god! Mischa Barton has been released from the hospital after her shocking meltdown on Jan. 25, and she’s revealing what REALLY happened that night. The ‘OC’ actress says that she was drugged while out celebrating her birthday! We have the scary details, right here.

Holy moly, Mischa Barton’s hospitalization on Jan. 25 just took an even darker turn! While we originally learned that she had checked herself into Cedars-Sinai for some kind of meltdown, she was released on Jan. 27 and told People the full story. The 31-year-old actress claims that a drug was slipped into her drink while she was partying with friends on her birthday!

“On the evening of the 25th, I went out with a group of friends to celebrate my birthday,” she said in a statement. “While having drinks, I realized that something was not right as my behavior was becoming erratic and continued to intensify over the next several hours.”

“I voluntarily went to get professional help, and I was informed by their staff that I had been given GHB,” she continued. GHB is depressant considered to be a “date rape drug,” and it can be slipped into a drink like roofies. Luckily, Mischa made it out unharmed and is now using her experience as a warning to other young women who may find themselves in a similar scary situation.

“After an overnight stay, I am home and doing well,” she insisted. “I would like to extend a big thanks of gratitude to the professionals at Cedars-Sinai for their great care and professionalism. This is a lesson to all young women out there, be aware of your surroundings.” We can’t agree more, and we’re so happy Mischa is okay.

HollywoodLifers, are you shocked to hear that a date rape drug was behind Mischa’s hospitalization? Let us know!

