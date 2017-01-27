Melania Trump Dines On Diamonds On ‘Vanity Fair’ Mexico Amid Donald’s Wall Plans

Courtesy of Vanity Fair

Awkward moment alert! First Lady Melania Trump is on the cover of the February issue of Vanity Fair Mexico at the same time that Donald Trump announced his plans to build a wall on the Mexican border. Take a look!

If awkward moments make everyone at least a little uncomfortable, then this one is a doozy! Melania Trump, 46, is the cover star of the Feb. 2017 issue of Vanity Fair Mexico, while her husband, President Donald Trump, 70, just announced his adamant plans to build a wall on the border between Mexico and the United States. As they say, timing is everything!

It gets even more uncomfortable. The cover shows the First Lady looking glamorous while sitting at a table and twirling a diamond necklace with a fork over a bowl jewels, as if she is dining on a bowl of spaghetti. The interview discusses the former model’s upbringing in Slovenia, her upcoming jewelry line, and of course her relationship with President Donald Trump.

The magazine’s latest issue came out on Jan. 26, the same day that the Mexican president canceled his meeting with Donald, following his nasty border wall threat. It goes without saying that the United States and Mexico are currently having relationship problems, largely due to the fact that the POTUS is determined on building a wall between the countries and having Mexico pay for it.

“The U.S. has a 60 billion dollar trade deficit with Mexico,” the former The Apprentice star wrote on his Twitter account. “It has been a one-sided deal from the beginning of NAFTA with massive numbers of jobs and companies lost. If Mexico is unwilling to pay for the badly needed wall, then it would be better to cancel the upcoming meeting.” It’s understandable why Mexico canceled the meeting first! One thing’s for sure, the Vanity Fair cover couldn’t of have been released at a more awful time.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think about Melania being on the Vanity Fair cover?

