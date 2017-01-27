Lucy Hale Accused Of Being A Racist After Sharing ‘Baby Hairs’ Pic — See Tweets

Courtesy of Instagram

Poor Lucy Hale! The actress says meant no harm when she tweeted about her ‘baby hairs’ while promoting a recent photo shoot, but Twitter users are now calling her a racist and accusing her of cultural appropriation. Yikes!

Alongside a now-deleted photo from a throwback photo shoot, Lucy Hale, 27, jokingly wrote, “The time my baby hairs came to good use at a shoot” (in the pic, her bangs are slicked down on her forehead in a sleek style). People immediately started flooding Lucy with tweets, pointing out that there’s a big difference between “baby hairs” and her bangs.

The Pretty Little Liars star was widely accused for her ‘ignorant’ caption, and you can see some of the harsh tweets in response to her right here:

Yo what??????!!!!!!!!!!! | @lucyhale The time my baby hairs came to good use at a shoot 👊🏻 pic.twitter.com/mAbs2yNO7c — ⚜Spazzalyn Rickett⚜ (@SpazzalynR) January 24, 2017

Lucy Hale deleted her baby hairs pic? Lmaoo @lucyhale check the urban dictionary before using it baby girl. You'll do better next time. — Céline 🍯 (@areyouincorrect) January 24, 2017

Yikes! Lucy wasted no time deleting the tweet, and quickly issued an apology. “Sorry guys — I would never mean to offend anyone,” she wrote. “Honestly, my bad. I wasn’t thinking.” She also responded directly to one commenter, adding, “never meant to offend anyone! Honestly. Sorry, I should’ve known.”

Of course, the 27-year-old’s loyal fans quickly rallied around her, and amidst all the hate, there were also hundreds of supportive comments from those supporting her. She then tried to move past the drama as fast as possible by posting a hilarious video of herself with a wild Snapchat filter on her face, LOL!

Lucy was recently in the middle of another online controversy when naked photos of her leaked online in December. Rather than letting it get her down, though, she issued a scathing message to the hacker, which she concluded with, “And to whoever did this…kiss my a**.” Slay, girl!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Lucy’s tweet was offensive? Do you think fans should hold back on slamming her for the mistake, or is it warranted?

