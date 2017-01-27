Courtesy of Snapchat

Dream team! Louis Tomlinson and Steve Aoki knocked it out of the park while performing on the ‘Today’ show Jan. 27, nailing an epic rendition of their hit single ‘Just Hold On.’ Fans were totally blown away by their captivating stage presence!

Steve Aoki, 39, and Louis Tomlinson, 25, made their highly anticipated appearance on NBC’s Today show Jan. 27, performing their hit single “Just Hold On.” The talented duo surpassed all expectations, commanding the stage with their dynamic energy. Louis took front and center, showing off his vocal prowess to the catchy lyrics while clad in black jeans and a white t-shirt. Meanwhile, Steve slayed with his skills on the keyboard and drum pad. Their hypnotic track has been steadily climbing up the charts and we can see why!

📲 @TODAYshow posted this video of Louis and Steve performing today pic.twitter.com/Vz4AIWCqZA — Louis & Danielle (@LouandDaniNews) January 27, 2017

This has got to be an exhilarating time for Louis, considering he also recently made his solo U.S. TV debut on The Tonight Show Jan. 24, nailing the gig to the fullest. We knew the former One Direction crooner was beyond elated about having the opportunity, since he posted a heartwarming snap to Instagram only one day prior. He captioned it “rehearsal vibes,” showing Steve and the other band members prepping for their big night. All of his hard work and dedication clearly paid off, since fans are still raving about his undeniable talent.

Before that, the last time the he sang “Just Hold On” for a TV audience was Dec. 10 during the season finale of the U.K. X Factor. Even though he did a flawless job, it was definitely a trying time for him, since it was only a few days after his mom Johannah Deakin passed away from cancer. He clearly used every bit of strength to grace the stage, and it made fans love him even more. After seeing him wow the crowd yet again, it’s clear Louis has big things in store for 2017!

HollywoodLifers, are you blown away by Louis and Steve’s amazing performance? Let us know!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.