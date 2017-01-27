Courtesy of NBC

Is this the news Directioners have been waiting for? Louis Tomlinson’s hints at when to expect the 1D reunion that you’ve been dreaming of!

Louis Tomlinson, 25, absolutely killed it in his appearance on NBC’s Today with Steve Aoki, 39. The duo had an impressive performance of “Just Hold On” (of course) with Louis taking front and center on vocals and Steve rocking it on the keyboard and drum pad. Love it! The question still on everyone’s mind is when will we see a One Direction reunion?!? We’re all dying to see Harry Styles, 22, Niall Horan, 23, Zayn Malik, 24, Liam Payne, 23, and Louis all together again!

“There’s time for that,” he said as fans get ready to break out into celebration mode. “Everyone always asks this question when the date is going to be. Nobody knows,” he added and everyone sank back in disappointment. “I think we’re all just kind of we’re just enjoying a bit of time to ourselves, you know exploring our own sort of thing. It’s cool,” Louis said.

Okay that’s understandable. Louis has only just gotten his solo career off the ground not to mention he’s still recovering from the tragic passing of his mother Johannah Deakin from cancer at just 43. Although the former bandmates may not be making music together, it did not stop them from supporting Louis after his enormous loss at the X Factor finale on Dec. 10 just one day after Johannah died. So sad!

Louis has been definitely been putting work first after his recent alleged split from Danielle Campbell, 21, around New Year’s. With Louis and Steve touring through the United States, his friends have been worrying that Louis has not been taking proper care of himself. “Louis has a really busy schedule touring around America with Steve Aoki and some friends are worried that he has been partying too much and not getting enough sleep and rest. Louis really needs to look after himself just now and he has been smoking a lot,” a source previously told HollywoodLife.com. We’re hoping Louis copes with all the change around him okay!

