Lil Scrappy Furious Bambi Benson Is Insinuating He’s The Reason She Was Hospitalized

Things have gone from bad to worse. Lil Scrappy is FURIOUS at Bambi Benson for insinuating that he’s the reason for her hospitalization, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned. The ‘L&HH’ star thinks she ‘wants people to feel sorry for her.’ Here’s the scoop!

The drama continues between these Love & Hip Hop stars. In the midst of a nasty breakup, Lil Scrappy, 33, isn’t willing to take Bambi Benson‘s, 30, insults lying down. “Obviously, Scrappy wants to take care of whatever is going on with her, but he thinks she’s playing a role to get people to feel sorry for her,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He doesn’t like that Bambi is insinuating that he’s the reason she’s in the hospital. She‘d heal faster by staying off Instagram, closing her eyes, and getting some sleep.”

Breakups can obviously be a very stressful time, but maybe Bambi is taking her venting a little too far. The Love & Hip Hop beauty was quick to document her hospitalization, in which she hints that Scrappy put her there. “These past few days have been so physically and emotionally painful. I wasn’t going to share this because it will be a joke to some…but others will get it,” she wrote to her millions of Instagram followers. “I’ve been beating myself up trying to take care of other people and finally got that dramatic reminder that I need to chill and take care of myself.”

We totally don’t blame Bambi for putting herself first, especially after the crazy way her engagement ended. The tattooed rapper was caught red-handed at a strip club, hanging out with tons of half-naked chicks and popping endless bottles of champagne. A video of Scrappy also shows him flirting with a sexy blonde girl who calls him “pretty” in front of his friends. Bambi definitely deserves more respect from the man she was supposed to marry!

HollywoodLifers, do you feel for Lil Scrappy in this moment? Did Bambi hit below the belt?

