Lea Michele Gets Totally Nude Lying In Bed — See Sizzling Pic

Courtesy of Instagram

It may not be Lea Michele’s birthday, but she’s never looked better in her birthday suit. The beautiful ‘Glee’ star is all of us on a Sunday morning, lounging totally naked in a massive cloud-like bed. Check out the sizzling picture, right here!

While the rest of us are hustling at work in uncomfortably tight skinny jeans and blazers, Lea Michele, 30, is lying naked in bed — and we could not be more jealous! The Glee singer-turned actress might even be working on a secret project from her cozy apartment, as she captioned the steamy picture, “Bed series.” Hopefully that means there’s more to come! The sexy photo flaunts Lea’s curves, accenting her shapely butt. Also, how does her hair look so sleek and straight while snoozing? She’s clearly some kind of beautiful alien who isn’t affected by bed head.

Ironically, Lea’s cloud-like bed isn’t the ONLY place she’s stripping down! To kick of 2017, the brunette stunner appeared naked on her house’s deck, using nothing but a plant emoji to cover her butt. As always, her thick brown haired looked voluminous against a super romantic background. Whoever took that scandalous picture timed it perfectly as the sun was setting in a blue and pink sky.

As much as we love to see Lea in the nude, we love her even MORE in a gorgeous Golden Globes gown! The Screen Queens actress turned heads at the FOX after-parties, lighting up the carpet in a floor-length fluorescent purple dress that sparkled under the spotlights. At the soirée, Lea snuggled up to BFFs like Gossip Girls‘ Leighton Meester, dancer Julianne Hough, and Vampire Diaries returner Nina Dobrev for an epic selfie! If you’re looking to see MORE of Lea, check out her TOUR DATES in New York and Los Angeles. It’ll be an intimate event and a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Lea’ latest naked picture? Isn’t she #BodyGoals?!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.