Lauren Giraldo’s amazing new single ‘Only Lovers’ finally dropped on Jan. 27, and she sat down with HollywoodLife.com to explain what inspired the catchy jam. Watch the full EXCLUSIVE interview, right here!

Today’s the day! 19-year-old former Viner/singer/star of Lady Bits Lauren Giraldo unveiled her very first single on Jan. 27, and we’re already SO obsessed! The catchy, entrancing, emotional jam will definitely capture your attention, and we have the story behind it! CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO ‘ONLY LOVERS.’

“All my songs are about real life situations,” explained Lauren EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife.com. “So this particular song I started writing months back about this guy that I cared about then, and now I sing it and I’m like ‘I don’t care about you anymore!’ But during the time I did and I just wrote it about a real life experience.” We can definitely feel how raw and real the emotions are in the song!

Lauren is also kicking off her #LaurenGiraldoTour in Feb., and revealed that fans will get a once in a lifetime experience! “They can expect to hear some original songs and hear some covers and I’m going to be meeting everybody in my first tour, which is very important to me because I feel like I made my fans wait a long time for music so I wanted to really meet them. I love meeting fans in person, it’s the best thing ever.”

So, will you get to hear “Only Lovers,” at every stop? “Of course, yes I’m going to be singing my single on the tour of course!” As for covers, expect some jams from the more soulful songstresses. “I feel like I always love anything Amy Winehouse to sing just because I’m so obsessed with her, and Lana [Del Rey], I Love Lana, she rocks.” Make sure you watch the interview above for more fun facts about Lauren, plus info on her amazing feminist show Lady Bits!

HollywoodLifers, what did you thin of our interview with Lauren and her new single? Let us know!

