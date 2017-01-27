Kylie Jenner Rocks Long Purple Voluminous Locks: See Jaw-Dropping Makeover Pics

Instagram

Oh boy! Kylie Jenner just posted a jaw-dropping makeover pic on social media and, well, girlfriend looks absolutely fabulous! In the photo, the youngest Jenner sibling is rocking long purple voluminous locks, and the end result is Va Va Voom! Scroll down to see!

Kylie Jenner is channeling a purple-haired Jessica Rabbit in her latest and very dramatic, makeover! The reality TV star-turned-business-mogul posted a pic of her stunning new look on Instagram Jan. 27. as way of teasing her new upcoming make-up line. ‘The #ValentinesCollection is so close but so far away 😩💋 February 2nd ..” she captioned the pic.

The #ValentinesCollection is so close but so far away 😩💋 February 2nd .. A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jan 27, 2017 at 9:30am PST

We gotta give give props where props are due — because Kylie looks absolutely flawless, and drop dead gorgeous, in the sultry snap — which shows the 19-year-old with purple-hued hair cascading in ripples over half her face. Finishing off the look, there’s matching purple lipstick on her plumped-up mouth, deep smoky eye-make-up, perfectly shaped and darkened eyebrows, and a super cute little purple heart painted just above her cheekbone. Can anyone say perfection?!

As HollywoodLife.com previously reported, Kylie announced she was releasing a whole new line, on her Snapchat Jan. 25. The special collection includes two new Lip Kits, six mini matte liquid lipsticks, three mini makeup collections, and one larger palette, which is named, Kylie’s Diary. Each of the new products will come in a variety of different colors and shades, and all will be encased in gloriously glittery, metallic red packaging. Yes please!

Judging by the pics, the teen’s new collection is likely to follow in the footsteps of her past make-up line releases, and sell-out immediately from stores all across the country. Kylie’s 2016 launch of her liquid matte Lip Kits — which is still a sell-out item at many shops — was so ridiculously successful that she’s even thinking of opening a chain of cosmetics stores, with a little help from momager, Kris Jenner!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think about Kylie’s dramatic new makeover look? Let us know in the comments below!