Kylie Jenner Flashes Lacy White Bra In Barely-There Crop Top: Cool Or Crazy?

Courtesy of Instagram

While we’ve never met a crop top we didn’t like, Kylie Jenner looked like she lost half her shirt when she stepped out in her latest look, putting her chest and her lacy white bra on full display, leaving us wondering if the silhouette even qualified as a shirt! Are you on board with her interesting look? VOTE.

Kylie Jenner, 19, decided to keep it more casual when she stepped out in a pair of camo sweatpants, which she paired with a lacy white bra, all while rocking a barely-there top, putting her chest on full display for a night out in LA with her boyfriend, Tyga, on Jan. 27. She took to Instagram to show off her interesting style statement, deliberately flashing her fans in the process.

While the crop top trend is still a major favorite with the stylish celeb set, Kylie took it a step further — and we totally aren’t surprised! Although her “top” featured long sleeves it looked like she lost half her shirt as the bottom stopped short of covering her bra, putting her assets on full display. Now that’s one way to switch up your style.



Kylie Jenner & Tyga’s Relationship In Photos — Their Sweetest & Sexiest Moments

Although a slew of her looks often raise eyebrows, Kylie is always setting trends with her daring style — and we wouldn’t be surprised if her latest look totally catches on! That being said, we definitely aren’t about to try this look at home anytime soon — would you?!

Check out Kylie’s interesting look above and let us know if you’re all about her sexy, casual style. Was her look edgy and different? Would you try the look out on your own?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.