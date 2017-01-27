Kristen Stewart & Chloe Grace Moretz Hanging Out Non-Stop: Hollywood’s Hot New Squad?

FameFlyNet

Is there a new friendship blooming?! Actresses Kristen Stewart & Chloe Grace Moretz have been spotted hanging out TWO days in a row now. Could they be Hollywood’s hottest new squad? HollywoodLife.com has the scoop!

Co-stars to close friends? Actresses Kristen Stewart, 26, and Chloe Grace Moretz, 19, have been spending some girl time together recently. The ladies were spotted together for the second day in a row. It looks like the beginning of a new friendship and we’re loving it!

The former co-stars kept it casual while shopping in Los Feliz on Jan. 26. The Twilight star rocked an all-black ensemble with her brunette tresses hidden under her beanie. Chloe also wore a comfy outfit — looking cozy in navy sweatpants with an oversized sweatshirt. The 5th Wave actress styled her signature blonde hair parted down the middle with loose waves. Comfy chic!

The starlets became friends while filming the 2014 drama, Clouds of Sils Maria. While making the flick, Chloe mentioned her admiration for Kristen saying, “I love Kristen. She’s actually a friend of mine. She’s absolutely the greatest girl,” according to E! News.

The former co-stars had their first outing when they had a dinner in Los Angeles with each other and mutual friends. But the night continued! The starlets went out for coffee together afterwards. It seems like they were prepping for their following day of shopping!

After hanging out for two days in a row, it’s obvious the ladies are definitely fond of each other. The outing comes just days after the Café Society star was seen kissing her girlfriend Stella Maxwell in Milan, Italy. It’s so refreshing seeing both Kristen and Chloe having some fun, after she addressed Donald Trump dissing her on Twitter for cheating on her ex-Robert Pattinson. So rude! It seemed a shopping date is just what she needed!

