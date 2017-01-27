FameFlyNet

Hmm — missing something? Heading off on a family vacay to Costa Rica, Kim Kardashian and her 2 kids North & Saint West appeared to be in cheerful spirits, but there was one person noticeably missing from their clan — Dad Kanye West! Find out why he skipped out on some major family bonding time, you may be surprised!

Kim Kardashian, 36, flew off to Costa Rica on Jan. 26 with not only her and husband Kanye West‘s, 39, two children North, 3, and Saint, 1, but also the rest of her fam — including Kourtney Kardashian, 37, and her three kids — Mason, 7, Penelope, 4, and Reign, 2 — along with Kris Jenner, 61, Corey Gamble, Khloé Kardashian, 32, Kylie Jenner, 19, and her beau, Tyga, 27, and his son, King, 4. But not EVERYONE was accounted for. In fact, Kanye was nowhere to be found!

Apparently though, the rapper had a good reason for dipping out of the festivities, according to People magazine. “[He] was never supposed to come. He is busy working on his music in LA,” an insider for the publication revealed. Looks like work comes first in this family! But in his defense, Kanye has been in the studio lately, appearing to be working on some new material. In fact, Kim and Saint even joined him recently with the selfie queen posting a pic on her website showing herself holding their baby son up to a microphone!

While Kanye was MIA from Costa Rica, so was Scott Disick, 33 — but reportedly for a very different reason! “Scott is still in the dog house from partying at Sundance,” the People source dished. “Kourtney disinvited him.” Yikes! For those who need a refresher, Scott was recently spotted at the Sundance Film Festival‘s annual TAO pop-up in Park City, Utah over the weekend. And while he was there, he was apparently partying up a storm, sipping on vodka cocktails and chatting it up with a “very Kendall Jenner-like,” brunette, according to a source.

However, despite him being uninvited, Kourt and her baby daddy are reportedly still trying to make their relationship work for the sake of their three children. It looks like they just needed some space for this getaway. And who knows, Kanye and Scott could always end up popping up as a surprise. The family IS shooting Keeping Up With The Kardashians there so anything can happen!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you surprised Kanye didn’t join his fam on vacation?

