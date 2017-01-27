Kaia Gerber Looks Like Supermodel Mom Cindy In ‘Love’ Cover Snapped By Kendall Jenner

Courtesy of Love Magazine/Instagram

Like mother, like daughter! Kaia Gerber looks identical to her supermodel mom Cindy Crawford in a gorgeous new cover for ‘Love Magazine,’ which was photographed by Kendall Jenner! Check out the jaw-dropping pics of the 15-year-old.

Kaia Gerber, 15, is following in the footsteps of her supermodel mother, Cindy Crawford, 50. The young beauty recently posed for one of Love Magazine‘s eight covers for its subsequent spring/summer 2017 “The Fan” issue, which is set for release Feb. 6. In the stunning portrait, Kaia flaunts her natural beauty with a glowing complexion and a head full of bouncy curls, posing with her back towards the camera. Kendall Jenner, 21, even got behind the camera to photograph Cindy’s daughter and she had nothing but nice things to say about her subject!

“I feel like even between the first time I shot her and now she has grown a lot,” Kendall told the magazine. “Kaia has definitely matured in terms of how she is in front of the camera. She’s in her prime, both physically and mentally. She’s getting more beautiful, which I did not even think was possible. Listen, were all trying to get all our work in now before she hits the scene. When that happens we’ll all go broke!” The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is clearly multi-talented, having shot eight stunning covers for Love Magazine throughout her illustrious career.

Kendall also snapped several other gorgeous beauties after the magazine posted an open call for cover stars in 2016. Twenty lucky winners were chosen out of 110,000 applications. Cindy even lent a helping hand for Kaia, primping and pampering her daughter for the breathtaking snaps! Kendall couldn’t help but gush about the young model, saying, “I’ve gotten to know [Kaia] a bit and she really is such a great young girl with such a good head on her shoulders.”

