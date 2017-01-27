‘Harry Potter’ Fans Mourn John Hurt After Actor Tragically Dies — See Tweets

Courtesy of Warner Bros

Oh no, not Mr. Ollivander! Legendary actor John Hurt has passed away following a battle with pancreatic cancer, and fans of the ‘Harry Potter’ star are mourning their favorite wandmaker. We have their devastated reactions, right here.

This is just so sad. Iconic actor John Hurt died Jan. 27 at the age of 77 after battling pancreatic cancer. He was renown for his performances in The Elephant Man, Alien and Midnight Express, but is best known to this generation as Mr. Ollivander, the beloved wandmaker from the Harry Potter film franchise. His character first appeared in 2001’s Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, and he reprised the the role again in 2010 for Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part One, and the movie’s second part in 2011. Fans of the films are beside themselves about his passing, and taking to Twitter in droves. Here’s a sampling of their tributes to the the man who helped wizards cast spells.

Rest in peace John Hurt. Ollivander's wand shop will always be a favorite place. pic.twitter.com/mQz6OLD9Xz — Lexi Lou Who (@LexiScavetta) January 28, 2017

rest in peace john hurt thank you for being our ollivander pic.twitter.com/u1KGNUX79j — spooky lys christmas (@alyssaclaireee) January 28, 2017

rest in peace mr. ollivander #JohnHurt — ˗ˏˋ ale ⚯͛ ˎˊ˗ (@EXPECTOLUPlN) January 28, 2017

Good Bye Sir John Hurt, beloved member of the potter family tou will be missed by lots-The Potterheads #ripollivander — Taylor Adams (@Taylor_Howell_) January 28, 2017

2017, YOU'RE NOT OFF TO A GOOD START WTF https://t.co/4T4G7Kj9yS — Dumbledore (@Evil_Dumbledore) January 28, 2017

Rest in Peace. Sir #JohnHurt One of the best talented actors. Wonderful in every thing he did. He will be missed by young and old. 😪💔😞 pic.twitter.com/rbLcGahjOS — Bex…☂☂☂ (@fluffybex) January 28, 2017

Sir John Hurt died…jeez. RIP Mr Ollivander (among many other amazing roles). pic.twitter.com/JrhjtEaN7m — Professor of Sarcasm (@ProfOfSarcasm) January 28, 2017

Mr. Ollivander sold wands to both Harry Potter and Lord Voldemort, as well as many other wizards. We”ll never forget how he was rescued by Harry and his pals after being held captive in Malfoy Manor. John loved playing the character so much that he confessed to taking four wands that he used as props after the filming of Sorcerer’s Stone wrapped to give to his then young sons and nephews. How cute! He joked that by the time he came back to the franchise nearly a decade later that all props were under lock and key so much that he couldn’t even take a piece of paper. It’s a good thing he got some beloved wands the first time around.

John had fought pancreatic cancer and beaten it back in 2015, announcing in Oct. of that year that, “I am overjoyed, I am thrilled. It all looks great for the future, it’s fantastic.” Sadly, the disease came back in 2016. Our thoughts go out to his family and friends during this sad time.

HollywoodLifers, share your favorite moments about John Hurt playing Mr. Ollivander in our comments.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.