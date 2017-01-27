John Hurt Dead: ‘Harry Potter’ Actor Dies At 77 After Heartbreaking Battle With Cancer

REX/Shutterstock

Legendary actor John Hurt is dead at 77. The ‘Harry Potter’ and ‘Alien’ star passed away Jan. 27, following a battle with cancer. To get all the heartbreaking details, keep reading.

John Hurt has died. He was 77 years old. The prolific English actor was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2015 and, at the time, was optimistic he’d have “a satisfactory outcome.” It’s difficult to say what Hurt was known best for, as he has more than 200 credits to his name. Movie buffs will recognize him from the Harry Potter franchise, Alien, V for Vendetta, The Elephant Man, the adaptation of George Orwell‘s dystopian drama 1984, the Hellboy films, Snowpiercer, and, most recently, alongside Natalie Portman in Jackie.

Throughout his storied career, Hurt received with two Oscar nominations, a Golden Globe, and four BAFTA awards. London’s Mirror newspaper was the first to report news of his death. He is survived by his wife of 12 years, Anwen Rees-Myers, and two children. Much like Carrie Fisher, who passed away in December, the actor had a sense of humor when it came to his eventual passing. In 2015 he said of heading into the afterlife, “I hope I shall have the courage to say, ‘Vroom! Here we go! Let’s become different molecules!”

“I can’t say I worry about mortality,” he elaborated, “but it’s impossible to get to my age and not have a little contemplation of it. We’re all just passing time, and occupy our chair very briefly.” The news of his death comes on the heels of both Mary Tyler Moore‘s and Mike Connors‘.

