Joe Jonas Reveals Totally Ripped & Oiled Up Body In Sexy New Pic

Woof! Joe Jonas just shared yet another hot shirtless pic of himself on Instagram, and we’re dying. This one, of course, comes only days after his sexy Guess photo shoot was released. But this time around, his entire body is oiled up and he looks ready for some sort of boxing match — check it out!

Nick Jonas better watch out — his brother, Joe, is gunning for the title of being the “sexiest Jonas brother.” Obviously, Nick’s held that title for quite some time, but if Joe keeps releasing more shirtless pics like he has, he’ll easily take it away from his younger brother.

On Jan. 26, Joe posted a super sexy picture of himself, shirtless and oiled up. A tattooed woman (Ava Knight Salicka) can be seen wrapping his hands, as though he’s preparing for a fight. And maybe he was because Joe wrote, “👊🏽 put me in coach 👊🏽 @avaknightboxing 📸 @dennisleupold.”

👊🏽 put me in coach 👊🏽 @avaknightboxing 📸 @dennisleupold A photo posted by J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) on Jan 26, 2017 at 8:02pm PST

Perhaps boxing is how Joe obtained his super chiseled body. Ava, who seems to be his coach, posted the same photo and wrote, “It’s a lifestyle! 👊🏽 #HardWork #Dedication #Repost @joejonas ・・・👊🏽 put me in coach 👊🏽 @avaknightboxing 📸 @dennisleupold #TeamUnbreakable #TeamKnight #Fighter #Boxing #Fitness #CoachAva.”

As you’ll recall, Joe was also recently featured in a sexy photo shoot for Guess, where he posed shirtless and in underwear. Those pictures made us drool, but this one has us all hot and bothered. Way to go, Joe! Keep the workouts going and keep the pictures coming our way.

