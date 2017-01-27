Here’s How You Can Copy Jennifer Lopez’s Long Ponytail

REX/Shutterstock

Jennifer Lopez looked sexy and stunning at the launch of her shoe collaboration with Giuseppe Zanotti in Los Angeles on Jan. 27. Copy her gorgeous hair and makeup below!

Almost everyone was looking at the shoes, since Jennifer Lopez was at the L.A. event celebrating the launch of the Giuseppe for Jennifer Lopez line, but we were looking at JLo’s hair and makeup!

Her gorgeous brown hair cascaded down her back, with a few perfectly placed blonde highlights. To get the length like JLo, you don’t need to grow out your hair for years and years. Instead, try an extension piece like the Hairdo 23″ Long Wave Pony. It has an easy clip-in section, and then a piece of hair that you wrap around the tail to hide the elastic. It’s so fast and easy!

Of course, she had that signature JLo glow. Her face was expertly contoured, and her lashes were visible from miles away. Her eyes looked so pretty, but we also loved her nude lip. It all came together and looked amazing with her low cut dress. Super sexy!

Jennifer is a L’Oreal brand ambassador, so you can get her makeup at the drugstore! Some key products to get her look are the L’Oréal Paris Revitalift Triple Power Intensive Skin Revitalizer, the L’Oréal Paris Infallible Pro-Contour Kit in Medium for contour, and L’Oréal Paris Voluminous Superstar Mascara for her long lashes. JLo and her makeup artist Mary Phillips used these exact products for her look at the People’s Choice Awards on January 18!

HollywoodLifers, are you loving Jennifer Lopez’s ponytail at the shoe launch party?

