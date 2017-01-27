Jennifer Lopez, Bella Hadid, & More Best Dressed Celebrities Of The Week

REX/Shutterstock

It has been such a slow, gloomy week with barely any events, but that didn’t stop some of our favorite celebs from stepping out in gorgeous outfits. From Paris Haute Couture Week to fashion launches, we can’t decide who was the best dressed of the week. What do you guys think? VOTE.

Let’s start with Bella Hadid, 20, because she is the MVP of the week. She headed to Paris Haute Couture Week where she took the runways by storm. Our favorite look from her though, definitely had to be her Alexandre Vauthier SS17 runway look. Bella opened the Alexandre Vauthier SS17 show in a metallic blue one-shoulder dress. The skin-tight metallic mini featured one sleeve that was made up of a moto jacket, while the other side was sleeveless and the entire mini dress was skin-tight with a cool zipper detail across the front. She also stepped out on the runway for the second time in a sheer sparkly number.

Jennifer Lopez, 47, headed to the launch of her new capsule collection with Giuseppe Zanotti — Giuseppe For Jennifer Lopez, at Neiman Marcus in LA, and she was a vision in white. JLo opted to wear an insanely sexy white Cushnie et Ochs coat dress that was a long double breasted blazer with a plunging neckline that she went braless under. ON the front of the dress was a plunging slit that showed off her amazing legs. She paired the revealing dress with metallic satin ankle-strap sandals from her new shoe collection, and a sparkly Valentino purse.

Another MVP of the week was Kendall Jenner, 21, of course! Kendall has been taking over Paris Fashion week with her BFF Bella and it’s amazing. Kendall walked the Chanel SS17 runway in a sleeveless silver dress completely covered in sequins with a plunging neckline, while a thick metallic silver belt cinched in her waist. The rest of the dress was skin-tight and featured an insanely poufy white feather skirt which gave us a very 1920s feel.

Last, but never least, Lily-Rose Depp, 17, headed to the Sidaction Gala Dinner during Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week when she arrived in a Chanel ensemble featuring a sparkly metallic gold and black skin-tight jumpsuit with cropped legs, and a black velvet blazer draped over her shoulders — she looked so chic!

There were so many amazing outfits to choose from and we can’t decide who was the best dressed of the week! What do you guys think? VOTE.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.