Ivanka Trump Proves Her Adorable Kids Are Adjusting Seamlessly To Life In D.C. — Cute Pics

SO cute! Ivanka Trump & her fam may not live in NYC anymore, but it seems like they’re doing just fine in D.C. From exploring their new ‘hood to getting comfy at the White House, the First Daughter & her 3 little ones are undoubtedly feeling totally at home already — just LOOK at their beaming smiles!

It’s only been a week, but already Ivanka Trump, 35, and her family: husband Jared Kushner, 36, daughter Arabella, 5, and sons Joseph, 3, & Theodore, 10 months, are already adapting seamlessly to their new Washington D.C. lifestyle. Sharing a series of cute, intimate snapshots, Ivanka have given fans a peak inside their lives — and we are seriously loving her openness!

There were so many incredible milestones this past weekend — including one for baby Theodore who crawled for the very first time in the White House! A video posted by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on Jan 25, 2017 at 7:49pm PST

In her most recent Instagram pic, the First Daughter posted a snapshot of her two oldest kids hanging out at a local D.C. playground on Jan. 26. In the playful photo, which she captioned with a pink heart emoji, Arabella pushes a beaming Joseph on a swing. Are they precious or WHAT? But as if that wasn’t cute enough, just one day earlier, on Jan. 25, Theodore stole the spotlight when Ivanka shared a vid of the 10-month-old making his crawling debut in the White House.

In the adorable footage, Arabella encourages her shaky brother to come towards her as Ivanka exclaims, “He’s moving!” The businesswoman decided to relocate her family of five from New York City to Washington D.C. so that Jared could begin his — unpaid — job as a senior adviser to his father in-law President Donald Trump, 70. The couple and their kids moved to D.C.’s Kalorama neighborhood, and it seems like baby Theo is already loving the new digs!

After all, on Jan. 24, Ivanka shared a picture of the cutie dressed in comfy-looking jammies while smiling in the nursery of their six-bedroom, seven-bathroom home. We can’t wait to see even more photos of the sweet family adjusting to live in D.C.

