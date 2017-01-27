This is beyond epic. Prepare yourself, because the ‘I Don’t Wanna Live Forever’ music video officially dropped Jan. 26 and it’s everything you dreamed of and more. Taylor Swift and Zayn Malik fans are in for a huge treat. Click inside to WATCH!

Taylor Swift, 27, and Zayn Malik, 24, are pure sex in the video for their steamy single, “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever.” The song is part of the Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack, and needless to say both the track and its accompanying video totally live up to the film’s sizzling nature! In the newly-released clip, an old-fashioned car pulls up in the rain, showing the suavely dressed crooner arriving as cameras try to snap his picture. After entering a dimly lit mansion, a scantily clad Tay appears, and she soulfully sings her lyrics before sensually dancing on a bed!

The eye-catching video was filmed London’s historic St. Pancras Renaissance Hotel, which was built in 1873, giving it a very rustic vibe! Our first look at this super sexy music video surfaced Jan. 7, when Zayn was photographed filming in London, England. The former One Direction singer looked so handsome in a black sports jacket and dress shirt, along with his growing scruff. Although Taylor wasn’t pictured on set, she was reportedly present with the crooner!

Shortly after those first pics of Zayn came out, another report revealed the wild details of his scenes with Taylor. Taylor was said to be rocking a sexy garter and heels for the shoot, while Zayn was smashing lamps against walls and tearing up hotel pillows. Totally crazy, but we love it!

Fans were also treated to a sultry lyric video, which was released on Dec. 15. Christian Grey (Jamie Dornan) and Anastasia Steele (Dakota Johnson) were getting hot in heavy, living up to their usual NSFW escapades. After seeing Taylor and Zayn’s latest visual display, we’re sure the film’s stars would be very proud since they surpassed all expectations!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — What do YOU think of the “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” music video? Do YOU want Zayn and Taylor to make more music together? Comment below!