It was so heartbreaking to hear Mischa Barton admitted herself to the hospital on Jan. 26. HollywoodLife chatted with a doctor to see how long she would be in the hospital for and here’s what we know.

Mischa Barton, 31, voluntarily admitted herself into the hospital following her unusual behavior on Jan. 26. Dr. Theodore Friedman, M.D., Ph.D. at Charles R. Drew University tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY about how long we can expect the actress to remain hospitalized. “She should stay there until she stabilizes and has a plan to deal with her stress and possible depression.” Hmm so it could be some time before Mischa reemerges.

Dr. Friedman also spoke with HollywoodLife.com about Mischa’s condition. “Stress, depression, being overwhelmed and not getting enough sleep can all lead to this kind of behavior,” he said, but thinks, “It’s a good sign that Mischa recognized she was in trouble and agreed to go to the hospital voluntarily.” Well that’s at least a relief that Mischa seemed to know that she was in need of help.

“She was speaking incoherently but agreed to go to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center by ambulance,” Sgt. Enrique Mandujan at the West Hollywood Sheriff’s Department said to USA Today about how Mischa was found on Jan. 26. Friends and neighbors became concerned after photos showed Mischa in nothing but a button down shirt and tie leaning over the wall of her West Hollywood home. The OC actress was reportedly referring to her mother as a witch and saying the Earth was shattering. Ugh, this absolutely breaks our hearts!

This is sadly not Mischa’s first trouble with her mental health. She was committed to a psych ward in 2009 on a 5150. “I was in a lot of pain and if they feel you are depressed or a danger to yourself they can hold you on a 5150. I am terrified of needles and they wanted to pump me full of drugs and I said, ‘No, absolutely not. I don’t want to be here,’ and got into a fight with the nurses, and that led to my 5150,” she later told Tatler magazine about the experience. Hoping for a speedy recovery for you, Mischa!

HollywoodLifers, send your well wishes for Mischa in the comments section below!

