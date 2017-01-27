Courtesy of PBS

Football shmootball — we’re all about that Super Bowl 51 MUSIC! The original ‘Hamilton’ Schuyler sisters (Phillipa Soo, Renée Elise Goldsberry, and Jasmine Cephas Jones) are going to reunite on stage to sing ‘America The Beautiful.’ Read about the show, here!

Sorry football fans, Super Bowl 51 is totally being outshined by the musical talent. Of course we’re still lusting after all the sexy NFL players, but now that the original Hamilton cast is reuniting, our focus has shifted ever so slightly. The play’s Schuyler Sisters, made up of Phillipa Soo, Renée Elise Goldsberry, and Jasmine Cephas Jones, will sing “America The Beautiful” at the Super Bowl on Feb. 5. Just when we thought the performances couldn’t get any more exciting!

But don’t worry Lady Gaga fans, Mother Monster is still going to rock the stage as originally planned. The halftime show belongs to Gaga who is most likely is going to sing a mashup of all her greatest hits. She’s also a kickass dancer, so expect a lot of stellar moves as well. Not the mention the crazy costume changes! Gaga is known to make grande entrances wherever she goes, and since the Super Bowl is one of the most televised event in American history, there’s no better time to GO BIG! Luke Bryan will also make an appearance to sing the national anthem before the game kicks off.

The Atlanta Falcons vs. New England Patriots face-off is going to be a total nail-biter, the music is going to be pumping, and the commercials, well, they’re definitely a fan favorite every year. So far we’ve seen Melissa McCarthy run for her life in a Kia ad, and Mr. Clean make housework look like a sexy chore in skintight jeans and a white T-shirt. Even if none of that appeals to you, you’ve GOT to swoon over the Puppy Bowl dogs! If those furry cuties don’t melt your heart, then we don’t want to be friends with you.

HollywoodLifers, how pumped are you to see the original Schuyler sisters perform?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.