Gigi Hadid’s Pink Hair — See Dramatic Makeover

Pretty in pink! Gigi Hadid showed off a shocking pink hair makeover on her Instagram on January 27 — are you loving this new look?

Gigi Hadid always looks gorgeous. Her hair and makeup looks are usually very pretty, even when they are a little out there, like this eyeliner look.

But this pink hair makeover is her biggest change yet! She showed off the new color (which looks like a wig) on her Instagram on Jan. 27. The hair is long, to her mid-chest, and has full bangs. It’s almost ombre with tones of red, pink and orange — a big change from her usual blonde locks.

In the pic, she wore a gray sweatsuit — matching sweatshirt and pants with black and white stripes. She styled it off the shoulder so it was a little sexier, and her feet were covered in the paper slippers you wear while getting a pedicure.

In the photo, Gigi tagged her makeup artist Erin Parsons as well as her manicurist Mar y Sol Inzerillo. The glam squad has been working with Gigi for the past week in New York, shooting new Maybelline commercials! She is a brand ambassador. We can’t wait to see all the hair and makeup looks she rocks in the commercials.

Gigi’s hair makeover comes on the same day that her boyfriend Zayn Malik released a super sexy music video with Gigi’s BFF Taylor Swift. Their song “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” is from the Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack, and is sooo amazing! Taylor look gorgeous in the video, with a glitter lip and dark cat eye liner.

