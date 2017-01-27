Taylor Swift & Zayn Malik’s Steamy Video: Did Gigi Hadid Have Any Influence On It?

Courtesy of Vevo

We’re still sweating from how steamy Taylor Swift and Zayn Malik’s ‘I Don’t Wanna Live Forever’ music video is, but we couldn’t help but notice they never actually touched each other. Was Gigi Hadid the reason for the distance? Find out the truth, right here!

Taylor Swift, 27, and Zayn Malik, 24, blew us away in their “IDWLF” music video. We totally got the vibe of two star-crossed lovers who can’t stand the pain of not being together, and it was hot, hot, hot! However, they were barely ever even in the same shot, let alone touching each other. So our first thought was: did Gigi Hadid, 21, forbid her friend and boyfriend from showing any PDA in the Fifty Shades Darker song?

A source involved in the production of the sexy music video told TMZ that the stunning supermodel wasn’t on the set of the video, but even if she was she has no problem with her boyfriend and bestie getting a little naughty in the name of work. “Gigi’s confident in her relationship with Zayn, and doesn’t try to restrict his work.” So much respect for this chick!

We actually really love the approach that Taylor and Zayn took for their “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” video. Since the song was written for the film Fifty Shades Darker, we were expecting it to be kinky and crazy, but instead it explored the more abstract feelings of abandonment and longing that come with a breakup from someone you love that isn’t really good for you. It was so cool! We don’t mind that they left the BDSM for the movie itself, you know we’ll be tuning in!

HollywoodLifers, do you think that Gigi had anything to do with Taylor and Zayn not touching each other during their music vidoe?

