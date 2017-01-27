Frances Bean Cobain Announced As The Face Of Marc Jacobs Spring 2017 Campaign

SplashNews/ Courtesy of Marc Jacobs

It’s official! Frances Bean Cobain, 24, was announced as the face of Marc Jacobs’ Spring/Summer 2017 campaign. The daughter of Courtney Love, 52, and the late Kurt Cobain, is so cool and edgy so it’s no surprise that she would land this role. The black and white photos were taken by David Sims and they are absolutely amazing.

Frances is featured wearing a bunch of different flowy dresses with lace detail and embroidery. Marc Jacobs is so excited about this latest venture, stating, “I first met Frances Bean when she was 2 years old at a dinner with her mom (Courtney) and Anna Sui in 1994 at Bar Six in NYC. I have always wanted to work with Frances.”

Marc continued gushing about her, saying, “Her beauty, uniqueness, and strength is something I have long admired and respected. Few things remain as constant as my continued inspiration from those whose honesty, integrity, courage, and curiosity lead them to explore and venture beyond preconceived boundaries. I am pleased to share the first image of Frances Bean Cobain for our Spring/Summer 2017 campaign.”

As for Frances, working with Marc was specifically sentimental to her. She told Vogue, “I don’t think I’ll be modeling for anybody else for a very long time—this is 100 percent outside my comfort zone. I wouldn’t have done it with anyone other than Marc. I was flattered that Marc thought of me for this. What I said to Marc when I was saying yes was that he’s an underdog for the masses. He’s still very rebellious within the fashion world, and he’s been like that his entire career.” Wow, we couldn’t agree more, and we’re so excited about this partnership!

