Firefly: The Weeknd & Chance The Rapper Headlining Music Festival — Full Lineup

Here’s who’s performing at Firefly, which takes place in Dover, DE from June 15-18, 2017! Tix will be onsale here at 1:00 PM EST.
2017 Firefly Music Festival Lineup (in alphabetical order):
888
AFI
Alan Walker
Alex Wiley
Andy Frasco & The U.N.
Animal Years
Anna Lunoe
Anna Shoemaker
ARIZONA
Armani Lee
Astro 8000
Ayokay
Banks
Barns Courtney
Bencoolen
Benny Benassi
Big Wild
Bishop Briggs
Bleachers
Blossoms
Bob Dylan and His Band
Bob Moses
Busta Rhymes
Capital Cities
Carverton
Cashmere Cat
Chance the Rapper
Chill Moody
Cold Roses
Crywolf
CVBZ
Daya
Dead Man Fall
Deal Casino
Dillon Francis
DJ Jazzy Jeff
Dreamers
Dude Ranch & The Girl At the Rock Show
Eden
Elohim
Fickle Friends
Fletcher
Flume
Foreign Air
Francis & The Lights
Franz Ferdinand
Future Generations
Galantis
Glass Animals
Goody Grace
Gryffin
Hamilton Leithauser
Hamish Anderson
Handsome Ghost
Hardwork Movement
HDBEENDOPE
Ill Fated Natives
Illenium
Jacob Banks
James TW
Jared & The Mill
Joie Kathos
Jonas Blue
Judah & The Lion
K. Flay
Kaiydo
Kaleo
Kesha
Kevin Garrett
Lawrence
Lewis Del Mar
Lil Dicky
Louie Louie
Luke O’Brien
Maggie Rogers
Magic Giant
Matoma
Meg Mac
Michael Blume
Miike Snow
Miles Chancellor
Mir Fontane
Misterwives
Mondo Cozmo
Muna
Muse
Nahko and Medicine for the People
NAWAS
New Madrid
NF
O.A.R.
OddKidOut
OK GO
Owel
Pardison Fontaine
Phantogram
Quinn XCII
QuiteHype
Rainbow Kitten Surprise
repeat repeat
Roadkill Ghost Choir
Rozes
Saint Wknd
Salt Cathedral
Savoir Adore
Secret Weapons
Shaed
Shizz lo
Short Sleeve Heart
Sir Sly
Sir The Baptist
Slushii
Snakehips
Sofi Tukker
Spiritual Rez
Steve James
Stick Figure
Sub-Radio
Sunflower Bean
T-Pain
Taylor Bennett
The Lawsuits
The Naked and Famous
The Orphan The Poet
The Shins
The Social Animals
The Steppin Stones
The Strumbellas
The Weeknd
Thirty Seconds to Mars
Tory Lanez
Trio
Twenty One Pilots
Vita and the Woolf
Wale
Walker Lukens
Warm Brew
Weezer
White Panda
Wilderado
Win & Woo
Young Bombs
