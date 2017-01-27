Firefly: The Weeknd & Chance The Rapper Headlining Music Festival — Full Lineup

The Firefly Music Festival lineup is finally here, and it’s going to blow your mind. The Weeknd, Chance the Rapper, Muse, Twenty One Pilots and Bob Dylan are leading the epic four-day event, and tix go on sale at 1:00 PM EST today, so check out the full list of performers right here and get ready!

Here’s who’s performing at Firefly, which takes place in Dover, DE from June 15-18, 2017! Tix will be onsale here at 1:00 PM EST.

Here is your lineup, Firefly fans. Tickets on sale at 1pm ET. Watch the official lineup video now (link in bio). A photo posted by fireflymusicfestival (@fireflymusicfestival) on Jan 27, 2017 at 6:59am PST

2017 Firefly Music Festival Lineup (in alphabetical order):

888

AFI

Alan Walker

Alex Wiley

Andy Frasco & The U.N.

Animal Years

Anna Lunoe

Anna Shoemaker

ARIZONA

Armani Lee

Astro 8000

Ayokay

Banks

Barns Courtney

Bencoolen

Benny Benassi

Big Wild

Bishop Briggs

Bleachers

Blossoms

Bob Dylan and His Band

Bob Moses

Busta Rhymes

Capital Cities

Carverton

Cashmere Cat

Chance the Rapper

Chill Moody

Cold Roses

Crywolf

CVBZ

Daya

Dead Man Fall

Deal Casino

Dillon Francis

DJ Jazzy Jeff

Dreamers

Dude Ranch & The Girl At the Rock Show

Eden

Elohim

Fickle Friends

Fletcher

Flume

Foreign Air

Francis & The Lights

Franz Ferdinand

Future Generations

Galantis

Glass Animals

Goody Grace

Gryffin

Hamilton Leithauser

Hamish Anderson

Handsome Ghost

Hardwork Movement

HDBEENDOPE

Ill Fated Natives

Illenium

Jacob Banks

James TW

Jared & The Mill

Joie Kathos

Jonas Blue

Judah & The Lion

K. Flay

Kaiydo

Kaleo

Kesha

Kevin Garrett

Lawrence

Lewis Del Mar

Lil Dicky

Louie Louie

Luke O’Brien

Maggie Rogers

Magic Giant

Matoma

Meg Mac

Michael Blume

Miike Snow

Miles Chancellor

Mir Fontane

Misterwives

Mondo Cozmo

Muna

Muse

Nahko and Medicine for the People

NAWAS

New Madrid

NF

O.A.R.

OddKidOut

OK GO

Owel

Pardison Fontaine

Phantogram

Quinn XCII

QuiteHype

Rainbow Kitten Surprise

repeat repeat

Roadkill Ghost Choir

Rozes

Saint Wknd

Salt Cathedral

Savoir Adore

Secret Weapons

Shaed

Shizz lo

Short Sleeve Heart

Sir Sly

Sir The Baptist

Slushii

Snakehips

Sofi Tukker

Spiritual Rez

Steve James

Stick Figure

Sub-Radio

Sunflower Bean

T-Pain

Taylor Bennett

The Lawsuits

The Naked and Famous

The Orphan The Poet

The Shins

The Social Animals

The Steppin Stones

The Strumbellas

The Weeknd

Thirty Seconds to Mars

Tory Lanez

Trio

Twenty One Pilots

Vita and the Woolf

Wale

Walker Lukens

Warm Brew

Weezer

White Panda

Wilderado

Win & Woo

Young Bombs

