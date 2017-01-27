Rob Kardashian Looks Just Like Baby Dream In Throwback Snap — See The Comparison Pic

Courtesy of Instagram

Total twins! Rob Kardashian cannot seem to get enough of his newborn daughter Dream Kardashian, most recently sharing a side-by-side photo of himself as a tot next to her — and seriously, Dream looks JUST like a Kardashian! In fact, fans are totally freaking out over their uncanny resemblance.

There’s no question where Dream Kardashian, 2 months, gets her looks from! Proving the newborn is definitely a Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, 29, compared his baby face next to his daughter’s in an adorable side-by-side, revealing that not only do he and Dream share the same smile, but they also have the same mouth, nose, and hair! WHAT cuties!

Rob posted the sweet image on Jan. 26, simply captioning the Insta with two emojis, “😄😄.” But fans definitely got the message, and immediately started sharing their thoughts on the father-daughter lookalikes. “She looks just like you rob…. Absolutely Adorable ❤❤❤,” one commenter wrote next to the pic.

Another gushed, “WOW…definitely your twin. Such a gorgeous kid!” One person even remembered that at first, Rob didn’t think Dream resembled him as much. “I remember u said she has China’s nose lol, sorry man, its ur nose I am seeing now,” the commenter said.

The super precious photo features both babies laughing — Rob’s in black and white and Dream’s from just a few days ago. But not only do they have very similar facial expressions in the pic, their eye and nose shapes are nearly identical while their hair is styled in the same fashion. Like so many commenters mentioned, there’s no question who that baby girl’s father is!

Dream isn’t the only one Rob paid tribute to on social media this week though. In honor of his and Blac Chyna‘s, 28, first anniversary, the reality star shared a sweet Instagram video of himself showering Chyna with love on Jan. 25. “1 year down lol woohoooooo happy anniversary babbbbbbiiiiiiiieeeeeee💙👶🏽,” the enthusiastic father captioned the post. Despite their ups and downs, we love how committed Chyna and Rob seem to each other AND to their precious daughter!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — do YOU think Rob and Dream look super similar? Or does Dream take after her Chyna more?

