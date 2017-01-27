Drake Casting Half-Naked Girls For Super Bowl Party Performance — What About JLo?

REX/Shutterstock

Ooh la la! Drake is planning an epic Super Bowl blowout with sexy dancers all around, but how will JLo feel about this?

We don’t know about this one, Drake. The 30 year-old rapper has been planning an insane Super Bowl party he’s calling “The Ballet” at the Mercy nightclub in Houston, Texas from Thursday Feb. 2 that will run all the way through Super Bowl Sunday on Feb. 5. Now that is a marathon of partying!

It will be a star-studded affair with huge names performing every night including Migos, Jeezy, Odell Beckham Jr., Gucci Mane, DJ Khaled and Lil Wayne. What a line-up! They’re not the only ones performing at “The Ballet.” Dancers are reportedly being flown in from across the country just for the occasion, according to TMZ. The casting process is not even done yet with one more round yet to go on Monday, the site reported. The ladies will allegedly be in risqué outfits, but there won’t be any sort of clothing coming off. We’ve got to wonder how Jennifer Lopez, 47, feels about all this.

Things went from solid to rocky with Drake and JLo real fast. The pair have been dating since December and shared a romantic New Year’s Eve together. All that got thrown into doubt after Drake was spotted having dinner with retired adult film star Rosee Divine, 27 in Amsterdam. What was going on? Well as it turned out, Drake and Jen have built up some trust between them.

“He doesn’t see Rosee like that only met up with her to talk about some business. Drake FaceTimed JLo from the restaurant right in front of Rosee,” a source told HollywoodLife.com. Aw how sweet is that? “Drake’s very open and upfront with JLo, plus, there were photographers at the dinner,” the source said, “The last thing he wants is to ruin that beautiful connection they share.” Well here’s hoping Drake and JLo can keep that trust going during Drake’s Super Bowl bash!

