Donald Trump Likes His Own Tweet On Raging At Mexico Again — Loving Himself?

Donald Trump has finally resorted to liking his own tweets. Like him or hate him… the President really loves himself, his foreign policy decisions, and his personal Twitter account. Click for more.

It has been one bumpy week for Donald Trump. The President, 70, apparently wanted some reassurance for his foreign policy positions, so much so that he liked one of his latest tweets in which he rages against the Mexican government. Maybe he doesn’t know that we can all see his narcissism? Maybe he has always done this and no one noticed until now? Either way, it’s a pretty funny distraction from what is otherwise a very serious topic of conversation.

Mexico has taken advantage of the U.S. for long enough. Massive trade deficits & little help on the very weak border must change, NOW! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 27, 2017

“Mexico has taken advantage of the U.S. for long enough.,” declared our commander-in-chief on Jan. 27. “Massive trade deficits & little help on the very weak border must change, NOW!” In case the time frame he wants a change made went over your head, the ALL CAPS style choice at the end there was sure to clear up any confusion.

This social media gaffe comes one day after a scheduled meeting between Trump and Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto was canceled. The two leaders have been feuding over which country should pay for the famed border wall that will be erected along America’s southern border. “The U.S. has a 60 billion dollar trade deficit with Mexico. It has been a one-sided deal from the beginning of NAFTA with massive numbers of jobs and companies lost,” explained the billionaire reality star turned politician on Jan. 26. “If Mexico is unwilling to pay for the badly needed wall, then it would be better to cancel the upcoming meeting.”

Nieto responded in kind with a firm reiteration that his country would like to work with the United States on building a relationship that is “mutually beneficial.” No word on whether or not he interacted with his own social media presence.

