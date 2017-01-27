Has Olivia Culpo Helped Miss USA Deshauna Barber? The Miss Universe Contestant Tells All

Miss Universe 2016 is about to be crowned and we can only hope that Miss USA will claim the title! While Deshauna Barber, who will be representing the USA in the competition, has some amazing women giving her advice before she takes the stage — but is former Miss USA and Miss Universe Olivia Culpo helping her out? Deshauna filled us in!

On the Observatory Deck of the Empire State Building, Miss Universe Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach, 27, and Miss USA, Deshauna Barber, 27, braved the winter cold in dresses and pumps to chat with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY about the Miss Universe competition and their prep leading up to the big day!

“The first thing I’ll do after handing over my crown is probably cry,” Pia said. “And eat!” she added, telling us that she has been craving rice, which is a common staple in her home country of the Philippines. We’re hoping that it is Deshauna Barber, the current Miss USA, who Pia hands her crown over to. Deshauna has been Pia’s roommate throughout their tour of the United States, so she is certainly getting the best advice to prepare to represent the US in the competition.

While Pia is obviously offering Deshauna some great tips, we’re wondering if 2014 Miss USA and former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo is helping out her fellow pageant sister! “Gosh, I wish! I love Olivia Culpo! She is one of my favorite Miss Universes!” Deshauna told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “I wish I could get in touch with her, but she’s just a little too famous for me right now!” Oh man!

Deshauna, who is the first Miss USA to be actively serving her country in the US Army Reserves, also told us about her pre-pageant rituals, which include taking 10 deep breaths and shaking it out. “I get a little bit nervous before I hit the stage! It helps me loosen up before I walk on stage.”

Still, Pia, who has definitely taught Deshauna to be prepared for anything (ehem, thanks, Steve Harvey) also had a message for all the contestants. “Be ready! Because whoever is going to be Miss Universe, it’s a job. And, the work starts the next day!” Miss Universe also noted that she looks forward to doing her “final walk,” since she didn’t really get a first one. Unfortunately, the Steve Harvey flub, when he misread the winner, disrupted Pia’s crowning and she wasn’t able to receive the celebration she deserved. Fingers crossed, it doesn’t happen again!

HollywoodLifers, who do you want to win Miss Universe?! Let us know! Don’t forget to tune in to see who gets the Miss Universe crown on Sunday, January 29th at 7 PM ET on FOX!