Christina El Moussa ‘Heartbroken’ & ‘Losing Respect’ For Ex Tarek During Messy Divorce

Christina and Tarek El Moussa’s nasty divorce keeps getting worse. HollywoodLife.come EXCLUSIVELY learned that she is beside herself and ‘heartbroken’ over her ex, Tarek’s latest actions. It’s to the point where her respect for him is out the window. See what he did this time to make her so emotional…

Tarek El Moussa, 35, is on a bizarre spending spree, and his ex, Christina El Moussa, 33, is disgusted. And, the worst part about it is the fact that the money belongs to both, Tarek and Christina! “His lavish lifestyle has Christina disappointed,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “Not only has she completely fallen out of love with Tarek, but his behavior since their split has her heartbroken. Christina is slowly losing all respect for the father of her children.” Wow.

And, get this — “Tarek is burning through cash like crazy, even though he’s asking his ex for alimony,” a source told us. He has been spoiling himself with over-the-gifts like a new home, a Lamborghini, and expensive trips with friends! The HGTV star is actually dropping a whopping $15k a month on a Newport Beach pad, meant for a king.

Although her ex is draining their bank account, we hear that Christina is focusing on working hard to give her kids — Brayden, 1, and Taylor, 6 — the best life possible. When she’s not working, Christina is busy cozying up to Gary Anderson according to multiple reports. In case he looks familiar, it’s because the 57-year-old used to appear on Flip or Flop, as Christina and Tarek’s contractor! Christina has reportedly been spending a ton of time with Gary and is apparently super close with his daughters, Kacey and Kristen. Oh boy…

As for Tarek — Well, it’s a different story for the now, single dad. He may be crazily spending his family’s money because he’s uneasy about some rumors that are fluttering around about him. A new report, Jan. 25, claimed Tarek joked about raping Christina in front of the production crew while filming Flip or Flop. AWFUL. He’s reportedly called her a “whore” among other inappropriate things with others around. But, his rep continues to deny the claims.

It seems like we’re learning something scandalous and new every day about the tumultuous divorce between Christina and Tarek. Hopefully the controversial couple can get along enough to peacefully co-parent together, and for the sake of their HGTV show. But, we have a feeling there’s a lot more drama to come…

