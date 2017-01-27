Chris Brown Furious At Karrueche Tran Over 2Chainz Promo: She Used Him

REX Shutterstock/FameFlyNet

Uh oh! Chris Brown is angry with his ex, Karrueche Tran, over her collaboration with rapper 2Chainz on a new promo. The singer believes girls he dates are ‘out to get him.’ HollywoodLife.com has all the EXCLUSIVE details!

Oh no! Chris Brown is angry again! The singer, 27, is allegedly upset at his ex, Karrueche Tran, 28, for her collaboration with hip hop star 2Chainz. The rapper, 39, has been promoting his new upcoming album Pretty Girls Like Trap Music and the Loyal singer is not happy about his former flame supporting his friend!

Helped big bro 2 Chainz curate this weeks music selection for #PrettyGirlsLikeTrapMusic Check it out!! https://t.co/7uU4IyANZu pic.twitter.com/HSYJAQQfGh — Karrueche Tran (@karrueche) January 26, 2017

The R&B singer thinks his exes are out to get him! “This is why Chris thinks girls he f**ks with are out to use him and why he doesn’t trust them. He brought Karrueche on the scene and now she’s mingling with his friends and doing projects with them and helping them hype their upcoming album,” a source close to Breezy tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Like really? Chris got love for 2Chainz but this is a low blow,” the source continued. “Then again, these girls are for everybody. Chris is just mad Karrueche’s still making a name for herself after he put her on and he ain’t even got a thank you from her yet. He’s waiting patiently. But he won’t hold his breath.” It looks like 2Chainz might be breaking the bro code!

It unfortunately gets worse for the Grammy winner. 2 Chainz and his collab with Karrueche is just the beginning of his long list of curators he’s using to promote his new album, due for release April 7, according to TheSource. And there’s more bad news for the singer — hip hop star Drake is rumored to be on 2Chainz’s new album too, as well as Justin Bieber. It looks like Chris, who just recently crashed his beloved Lamborghini, can’t seem to catch a break!

